Copyright & Trademark Policy To Watch In 2022

By Britain Eakin (January 3, 2022, 12:03 PM EST) -- Copyright and trademark attorneys will have plenty to monitor in 2022, including changes to the standard for injunctive relief in trademark infringement cases, new procedures to challenge trademark registrations at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the implementation of the newly created Copyright Claims Board. Here, Law360 looks at policy issues to watch closely in the new year. Injunctive Relief The sweeping Trademark Modernization Act, which took effect Dec. 27, is ushering in key changes that attorneys will be tracking this year, including an aspect of the law that could make it easier for brand owners to get injunctions in...

