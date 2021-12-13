Hemp Co. Denied Quick Win In Supplier's Suit Over $1.2M Deal

By Katryna Perera (December 13, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- Natural ingredients manufacturer Layn USA Inc. and its affiliate Hemprise LLC lost a bid for partial summary judgment Friday in a Colorado hemp supplier's suit over a failed $1.2 million business deal. Layn and Hemprise filed a motion for partial summary judgment in October, arguing that it followed a contract it had entered into with Colorado hemp supplier Moose Agricultural LLC and Colorado Hemp Solutions LLC. The defendants argued that when they sent the supplier's hemp for testing, it didn't have the THC and CBD levels required by a contract the companies signed. Hemprise argued that the contract specified that Moose's...

