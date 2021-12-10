CFPB Memo Says Majority Rules At FDIC Amid Board Fight

By Jon Hill (December 10, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- A power struggle on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s governing board appeared no closer to resolution on Friday as an internal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau memo emerged that argues strongly for majority rule at the deposit insurer. The undated eight-page memo, obtained by Law360, sheds further light on the legal basis for what Democratic members of the FDIC's board maintained on Thursday was a successful vote to launch a review of the agency's framework for vetting and approving proposed bank mergers. The review and vote were announced on the CFPB's website in a blog post by the agency's Director Rohit Chopra,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS