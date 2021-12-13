Gov't Could Be 'Tempted' To Lift £42B UK Pension Tax Breaks

By Martin Croucher (December 13, 2021, 2:19 PM GMT) -- The government could be tempted to scale back how much it offers pensions savers in tax breaks, retirement experts have warned, as official figures show that the cost to the public purse was £42.7 billion ($56.5 billion) in the last financial year. The figures, released by the Office for Budget Responsibility on Friday, include the estimated cost to the government of pension tax relief in the last financial year, which ran to April 5. The £42.7 billion includes £22.9 billion that would have been paid on pensions savings contributions by members of retirement schemes if the breaks had not existed; the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS