SFO Credibility Hits New Low As Oil Exec Conviction Quashed

By Richard Crump (December 13, 2021, 10:54 PM GMT) -- Britain's Serious Fraud Office faces mounting pressure after judges overturned an oil executive's bribery conviction, finding the anti-graft agency's misconduct prevented a fair trial in a damning ruling legal experts say rekindles doubts over the watchdog's future. The Serious Fraud Office was found to have withheld evidence in a bribery case. Three Court of Appeal judges on Friday quashed the conviction of Ziad Akle, a former executive at Unaoil, in a judgment that criticized the SFO for withholding evidence that detailed its "wholly inappropriate" relationship with an American fixer and "handicapped" Akle's defense. Hours later, the U.K. government's most senior law...

