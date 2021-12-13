3 Firms Shape SPX Flow's $3.8B Go-Private Takeover Deal

By Charlie Innis (December 13, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- Pumping equipment maker SPX Flow said Monday it will be taken private by private equity firm Lone Star Funds in a $3.8 billion cash deal guided by Winston & Strawn, Gibson Dunn and Kirkland & Ellis. The deal calls for an affiliate of Lone Star Funds to buy Charlotte, North Carolina-headquartered SPX Flow for $86.50 per share. The price point reflects a roughly 40% premium on what the industrial manufacturer's stock was going for on July 16, the last day before news about a potential offer became public, according to an announcement. SPX Flow is being advised by Winston & Strawn...

