EU Watchdog Warns On Exemptions To New Accounting Rules

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 13, 2021, 3:59 PM GMT) -- The European Systemic Risk Board said on Monday that a package of sweeping reforms to the global financial reporting regime will improve market stability, but that regulators should closely monitor optional exemptions from a controversial "cohort" rule. The board, established in 2010 to help ward off financial risk in the European Union, said in a report that a new package of reforms known as International Financial Reporting Standard, or IFRS 17, will increase transparency in the insurance industry and make the sector more stable. The board said that its "assessment concludes that IFRS 17 is expected to make a substantial contribution...

