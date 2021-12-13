Fla. Judge Can Seek Punitive Damages In Blackmail Suit

By Rachel Rippetoe (December 13, 2021, 4:28 PM EST) -- A Palm Beach County judge can seek damages against a prominent Florida attorney whom she accused of attempting to blackmail her with nude photos while representing her ex-husband's girlfriend in the jurist's custody battle. Judge Marni Bryson scored a win against Conrad Scherer founder William Scherer when a Florida Circuit Court judge bolstered his initial ruling that Judge Bryson could seek punitive damages from Scherer after the Fourth District Court of Appeals in August quashed the order. Thursday's ruling said the judge had sufficient evidence that Scherer willingly and knowingly harmed her. "Defendants had actual knowledge of the wrongfulness of their...

