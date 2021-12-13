Sanford Heisler Debuts More Relaxed Office Reopening Plan

By Emily Lever (December 13, 2021, 2:25 PM EST) -- Boutique litigation firm Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP will require its employees to come into the office in the new year — but only for one day a week, the firm said. Starting Jan. 19, the civil rights-focused firm will ease into reopening with four days of remote work per week and one day in the office. It has decided to defer a previously announced hybrid work plan, according to a Friday memo shared with Law360 Pulse, making in-person work mandatory only on Wednesdays. "We have changed our plans. We will return to the office one day per week, beginning Wednesday, Jan....

