White And Williams Adds Insurance Coverage Partner

By James Boyle (December 14, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- An attorney with more than two decades of experience representing insurance companies has rejoined White and Williams LLP after leaving the firm five years ago. Celestine Montague has been welcomed back to White and Williams' Philadelphia office as a partner in the insurance coverage and commercial litigation practices, the firm announced Friday. She made the move following five years as a partner at boutique insurance firm Wright & O'Donnell P.C. Montague did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon. Montague's practice represents property, casualty and professional liability insurance companies in state and federal courts, as well as private arbitration...

