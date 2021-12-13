Stroock Adds Ex-US Treasury Atty In DC

By Adrian Cruz (December 13, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP added a former senior attorney at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency as a financial services partner in Washington, the firm said Monday. Allen Denson joined Stroock's financial services litigation, regulatory and enforcement group earlier this month after having spent nearly a year with Venable LLP and a previous seven-year stint with Hudson Cook LLP. "Stroock provides an excellent opportunity for me to continue my work on behalf of financial services clients alongside a team with extensive knowledge of the regulatory and political framework," Denson said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to...

