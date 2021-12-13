Polycom Loses Bid To Ax More Of Firewall Patent At Fed. Circ.

By Adam Lidgett (December 13, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has refused to revive Polycom Inc.'s attempt to undo part of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding a half-dozen claims in a firewall-traversing communications patent. A three-judge panel affirmed Monday a portion of a PTAB decision backing six claims in a directPacket Research Inc. patent that was challenged by Polycom, a company represented at the circuit court by U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director nominee Kathi Vidal. No reason was given by the panel for its decision. The patent-at-issue in the case — U.S. Patent No. 7,710,978 — is for a method of sending communications of data...

