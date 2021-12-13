NH Teachers Say 'Divisive Concepts' Law Chills Free Speech

By Lauren Berg (December 13, 2021, 9:27 PM EST) -- A ban on teaching so-called "divisive concepts" in New Hampshire classrooms that was recently passed by Republican majorities in the state legislature does nothing but curtail speech and limit the free exchange of ideas in public schools, according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday by teachers and parents. Statutory Provisions 297 and 298 and other amendments in H.B. 2, which Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law in June, were enacted in opposition to "political correctness" and critical race theory, but the law is unconstitutionally vague and puts teachers at risk of public attacks and professional consequences, according to the complaint...

