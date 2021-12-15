5 Things To Know About 7th Circ. Judge Diane Wood

By Celeste Bott (December 15, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- In more than 25 years on the Seventh Circuit, Judge Diane P. Wood has garnered a reputation for being a persuasive writer, a pioneer for women in law and a jurist worthy of consideration for a seat on the nation's highest court. Her recent decision to take senior status opens up a third vacancy for President Joe Biden to fill on the Chicago-based appeals court, following Seventh Circuit Judge David F. Hamilton's announcement earlier this month that he would do the same. Biden's first appointment to the court, U.S. Circuit Judge Candace Rae Jackson-Akiwumi, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier...

