DC Circ. Judge Wary Of Scope Of Panel's Trump Doc Request

By Theresa Schliep (December 13, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit judge seemed wary of the scope of a subpoena from a congressional committee requesting financial documents from former President Donald Trump's accounting firm, saying Monday it could constitute an improper "fishing expedition" under U.S. Supreme Court standards. During oral arguments, U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned the scope of the subpoena from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform for financial documents from Mazars USA LLP. Judge Jackson said she was "a little concerned" about what she characterized as the broad information request for the former president's information. Douglas N. Letter, of the House Office of General...

