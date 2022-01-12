More Than A Dozen Firms Aided 2021's Top Hospitality Deals

By Andrew McIntyre (January 12, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- Simpson Thacher, Alston & Bird, Foley & Lardner and Paul Weiss were among various firms that landed work on 2021's largest hospitality mergers and acquisitions, most of which were announced in the second half as an uptick in travel pushed up investor confidence. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Alston & Bird LLP and Foley & Lardner LLP counseled Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. on its nearly $3 billion purchase of Diamond Resorts International Inc., the largest deal of the year according to Dealogic, while Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP helped Diamond with the sale. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Hogan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS