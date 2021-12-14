Colorado, Mining Co. Reach $1.6M Settlement In Acid Blowout

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 14, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- The state of Colorado and a mining company have reached a $1.6 million settlement agreement putting an end to the company's alleged liability for a 2015 accident at the Gold King Mine near Silverton in which 3 million gallons of toxic acid drainage was released into local rivers. In a consent decree filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, Sunnyside Gold Corp. agreed to pay the Colorado Natural Resources Trustees $1.2 million to settle damage claims from the Gold King Mine incident and $400,000 for damages from similar incidents in the Bonita Peak Mining District Superfund...

