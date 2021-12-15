Cannabis Advocacy Org Urges Fed Action On CBD Regulation

By Katryna Perera (December 15, 2021, 9:13 PM EST) -- The Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation has requested a meeting with the head of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to address what the organization says is a public health crisis "unfolding with increasing severity" due to a federal reading of a rule that has "needlessly hamstrung" the regulation of cannabinoids. The CFCR sent a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on Sunday stating that the two organizations must work together to overcome the restrictions of the so-called drug exclusion rule under the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act. Called a "choke point" by the CFCR, the drug exclusion...

