Technology Group Of The Year: Covington

By J. Edward Moreno (February 11, 2022, 2:01 PM EST) -- The technology practice at Covington & Burling LLP scored several precedent-setting victories in federal court and helped clients navigate the nascent world of nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, in the past year, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2021 Technology Groups of the Year. Louise Nash, chair of Covington's technology industry group, told Law360 she credits much of the practice group's success to its broad reach, which allows it to deal with matters ranging from mergers and acquisitions to compliance and litigation. The practice group has its roots in compliance counseling, which allowed the practice to grow as technology companies pioneering...

