Technology Group Of The Year: Cravath

By Kevin Penton (February 14, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in 2021 shepherded Robinhood's $2.1 billion initial public offering and secured a major victory for Qualcomm Inc. at the Ninth Circuit that may have broader implications for the technology industry, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Technology Groups of the Year. The Ninth Circuit in September vacated then-U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's certification of a class of up to 250 million cellphone buyers who allegedly paid overages stemming from Qualcomm's purported anti-competitive licensing practices. The appellate court rejected the finding by Judge Koh — who was later appointed to the Ninth Circuit —...

