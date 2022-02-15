Technology Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 15, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP successfully defended Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.'s record $3 billion verdict before the Ninth Circuit and secured a victory for Uber in a ruling that found the ride-hailing company's drivers would have to arbitrate their class action, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Technology Groups of the Year. The New York-based law firm in 2021 also helped Facebook Inc., now called Meta Platforms Inc., in August nip in the bud a putative class action from millions of advertisers claiming the company misled them about its ability to accurately deliver advertisements to its users,...

