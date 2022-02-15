Project Finance Group Of The Year: McDermott Will & Emery

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 15, 2022, 2:04 PM EST) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP counseled a clean energy company on a first-of-its-kind joint venture with New York State and represented a major utility in one of the largest wind acquisitions since 2020, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Project Finance Groups of the Year. One of the cases that McDermott partners labeled as groundbreaking was representing Clean Path New York LLC in a joint venture with three other sustainable energy companies in negotiating and executing a unique agreement with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to deliver renewable energy to New York City. The $11...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS