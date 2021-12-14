Kelley Kronenberg Adds Four Insurance Attys In New Orleans

By Emma Cueto (December 14, 2021, 4:44 PM EST) -- Kelley Kronenberg has added one partner and three associates, all of whom will join the first-party defense and third-party defense practice groups among others, to its New Orleans office. In an announcement Monday, the firm touted the addition of partner Michael Hill, who focuses on first-party insurance defense, and three associates as part of its goal to expand both firmwide and also in its New Orleans office, which launched in November 2020 with an insurance focus. "The firm has put a great importance on growing and expanding our services in New Orleans," Jeff Wank, partner and chair of the firm's first...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS