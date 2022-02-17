Technology Group Of The Year: Ropes & Gray

By James Mills (February 17, 2022, 2:02 PM EST) -- Ropes & Gray LLP in the past year worked on multibillion-dollar deals for tech companies like McAfee and represented Samsung and Roku in patent litigation, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Technology Groups of the Year. The type of transactions Ropes & Gray is known for handling aren't drafting a licensing agreement or arranging an early round of stock financing or venture capital. Although they do have attorneys who handle such transactions, they generally leave that to smaller firms. "We are tech for grown-ups," said Ed Black, co-head of Ropes & Gray's technology, media and telecommunications practice...

