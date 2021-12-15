Child Could See That Shutdowns Merit Coverage, Eateries Say

By Ganesh Setty (December 15, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- A restaurant operator urged a Michigan appeals court Wednesday to consider a layman's understanding of "direct physical loss or damage" when determining whether its insurance should cover losses from pandemic-related shutdowns, comparing the phrase's meaning to temporarily taking a toy away from a child. Policyholders have sought to try their luck with state courts in arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdown orders caused physical damage that would warrant insurance coverage. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Arguing for restaurant operator Gavrilides Management Co. LLC, Timothy Burns of Burns Bowen Bair LLP told the appeals panel that, under a layman's reading, "direct physical...

