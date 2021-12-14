Edelson Sought Solid Case Before Flagging Girardi Concerns

By Lauraann Wood (December 14, 2021, 11:02 PM EST) -- Edelson PC founder Jay Edelson testified Tuesday that his firm waited to sound alarm bells on Thomas V. Girardi's suspected theft of at least $2 million in client settlement money because he wanted to make sure the firm wasn't basing its claims on "mush." In the last day of contempt proceedings in Illinois over Girardi's suspected misappropriation, Edelson testified that the firm's concerns over the way settlement money meant for certain plane crash victims' families was handled reached one of its highest points last summer, when former Girardi Keese attorney Keith Griffin told the firm he thought those families had received...

