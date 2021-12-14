CFPB Suit Over Unfair Debt Collection Practices Can Proceed

By Katryna Perera (December 14, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can proceed in its suit alleging 15 student loan trusts harmed borrowers through deceptive and unfair debt collection tactics, according to a federal judge's ruling Monday that said the suit was not yet time-barred. Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, who sat by designation in the Delaware district court, said in his opinion that the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2020 ruling in Seila Law v. CFPB upends the district court's previous dismissal of the case, which had relied on a "then-prevailing precedent." The justices struck down an offending statutory provision shielding the CFPB's director with for-cause removal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS