Compliance Group Of The Year: Cravath

By Al Barbarino (February 22, 2022, 3:27 PM EST) -- A Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP partner served as the independent compliance monitor tied to what the U.S. Department of Transportation called the "largest and most complex" vehicle recalls ever, helping the firm land a spot as one of Law360's 2021 Compliance Groups of the Year. The DOT's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration appointed Cravath's John Buretta in December 2015 to oversee Takata Corp. and 19 auto manufacturers affected by the recall of tens of millions of Takata airbags with faulty auto safety components. According to the NHTSA, long-term exposure to high heat and humidity had caused some airbags to explode...

