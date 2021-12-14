Ill. Bar Insurer Can't Ditch Law Firm Defense In Fees Fight

By Emily Lever (December 14, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- The Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Company can't avoid defending a law firm accused of wrongfully pocketing attorney fees for its handling of an estate case, an Illinois appellate court ruled in an opinion filed Monday, saying the suit is covered by the firm's malpractice insurance. An Illinois appellate court ordered the Illinois State Bar Association Mutual Insurance Company to defend a law firm in a dispute over attorney fees. (iStock) The insurer has a duty to cover lawyer Alan E. Sohn and his firm in a dispute with Randy Sly, the executor of an estate Sohn represented in probate court,...

