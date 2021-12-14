Indian Gov't Assurances Delay Nirav Modi's Extradition Appeal

By Richard Crump (December 14, 2021, 5:10 PM GMT) -- An attempt by diamond mogul Nirav Modi to appeal his extradition to India over an alleged $2 billion fraud was adjourned until next year at a London court on Tuesday after the Indian government gave last-minute assurances about his treatment. The former jewelry trader is seeking to block his extradition from England on the grounds that it would be oppressive to send him to India because it would harm his mental health and increase the risk that he would kill himself. Lawyers for Modi argued at the High Court that a lower court incorrectly allowed his extradition on the basis that his...

