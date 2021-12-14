4 Firms Assemble $11.6B Deal For Swiss Pharma Co.

By Benjamin Horney (December 14, 2021, 9:33 AM EST) -- Australian medical products giant CSL, advised by Homburger, Simpson Thacher and Allens, has agreed to buy Bär & Karrer-led Swiss pharmaceutical company Vifor in a transaction with an equity value of roughly AU$16.4 billion ($11.6 billion), the companies said Tuesday. The agreement, rumored earlier this month, calls for CSL Ltd. to launch a tender offer to buy all publicly held shares of Vifor Pharma Group for $179.20 apiece, according to a statement. That represents a premium of about 40% over Vifor's closing price on Dec. 1. The acquisition stands to strengthen CSL's portfolio, particularly in areas like hematology and thrombosis, cardiovascular-metabolic, transplant and...

