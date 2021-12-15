Cannabis Investor Sues Mich. Firm In Del. Over Option Block

By Sarah Jarvis (December 15, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- A group of California-based cannabis investment funds has sued a Michigan cannabis venture in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the company ignored information requests about its finances before the investors exercised stock warrants, then claimed the warrants had expired. The plaintiffs — Gotham Green Fund 1 P, Gotham Green Fund 1 (Q) LP, Gotham Green Partners SPV III LP, Gotham Green Fund II LP and Gotham Green Fund II (Q) LP — leveled counts of breach of contract and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, as well as declaratory judgment against Michigan-based Common C Holdings LP....

