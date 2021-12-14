House Votes To Hold Meadows In Contempt

By James Arkin (December 14, 2021, 11:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted to hold Mark Meadows, a former Republican congressman and chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for testimony from the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The vote on Tuesday was 222-208, roughly along party lines, and escalates the committee's efforts to seek testimony from former administration officials regarding the insurrection at the Capitol after Meadows did not appear at a deposition last week. A criminal referral will be passed on to the U.S. Department of Justice, which would decide whether to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS