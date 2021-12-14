PTAB Axes Voice Tech IP In Win For AI Co. Held In Contempt

By Britain Eakin (December 14, 2021, 6:55 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has nixed one of two Voice Tech Corp. patents involved in its bitter infringement fight with artificial intelligence company Mycroft AI, which was held in contempt in September for violating a court order to take down a threatening blog post. The decision, handed down Monday, came in a challenge from Unified Patents, which is not a party to the parallel litigation in Missouri. The PTAB said Unified showed that the eight claims it challenged in U.S. Patent No. 10,491,679 were obvious in light of a 2006 patent application called Wong combined with elements of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS