New 4th, 6th Circ. Vacancies Open For Biden

By Ryan Boysen (December 14, 2021, 3:33 PM EST) -- Three judges on the Fourth and Sixth circuit courts have announced that they'll be taking senior status, giving President Joe Biden three additional vacancies to fill on the nation's federal appellate courts. Judge Diana Gribbon Motz of the Richmond, Virginia-based Fourth Circuit will take senior status, as will Judge Helene N. White and Judge R. Guy Cole Jr. of the Cincinnati-based Fourth Circuit, according to a list of vacancies published by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. The announcements mean President Biden now has 20 open seats to fill on the nation's 13 federal appeals courts. Many other federal judges...

