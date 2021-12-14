What New FDA Policy Means For COVID Tests And Beyond

By Stacy Amin and Bethany Hills (December 14, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- For the diagnostics industry, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services took one of the most anticipated — and hotly debated — actions in recent memory on Nov. 15, when it withdrew a controversial Trump administration policy that prohibited the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from requiring premarket review of laboratory-developed tests, including LDTs for COVID-19. The policy HHS rescinded was an August 2020 web announcement that occurred alongside a cloud of reporting about infighting between HHS and the FDA over the policy. Close observers noted that the FDA never publicly supported or acknowledged the August 2020 position, and speculation had...

