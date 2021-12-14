CFPB's Chopra Isn't Backing Down In FDIC Board Fight

By Jon Hill (December 14, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's director on Tuesday accused Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. management of trying to sideline the deposit insurer's Democratic board majority, hinting at a potential for escalation if there isn't a "return to legal reality." The comments from CFPB Director Rohit Chopra came in a statement released after a routine meeting of the FDIC's board of directors, the first such meeting since a power struggle between the board's three-member Democratic majority and Republican chair spilled into public view on Thursday. The struggle is tied to a policy review that Chopra and other Democratic board members say they authorized...

