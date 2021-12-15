Plaintiffs Attys In Limbo, With Jury Trials 'Impossible' In NY

By Victoria McKenzie (December 15, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- Two years into the pandemic, Justice Doris Gonzalez made a phone call from her chambers in the Bronx County Supreme Court to an attorney who had a case pending — and again reached a nonworking number. As the administrative judge for a borough of 1.4 million people, Justice Gonzalez says she has worked throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, showing up to the courthouse at 7:30 in the morning and leaving after dark. Yet there is only so much she can do to get civil jury trials moving once again, and they are the lifeblood of plaintiffs attorneys whose caseloads are sitting on the trial calendar,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS