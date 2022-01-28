Private Equity Group Of The Year: Morrison & Foerster

By Charlie Innis (January 28, 2022, 2:03 PM EST) -- The private equity practice at Morrison & Foerster LLP advised on 129 deals worth about $80 billion last year, including several sizable cross-border deals and transactions involving special purpose acquisition vehicles, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2021 Private Equity Groups of the Year. Partner Patrick Huard, who helps lead the firm's private equity practice in the U.S., said collaboration is key to the group's success, particularly in cross-border transactions, which often call for attorneys to work across time zones and offices. "I have found the culture here of that collaboration means people always pick up the phone, they're always willing...

