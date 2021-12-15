6th Circ. Upholds Travelers Win Over Bid For $5M In Losses

By Hope Patti (December 15, 2021, 5:59 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court's ruling that Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. was not responsible for covering $5 million in losses a forging company suffered due to oil contamination issues. The Sixth Circuit upheld a ruling that Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. was not responsible for covering $5 million in losses a forging company suffered due to oil contamination. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) An Ohio federal judge correctly granted summary judgment to the insurance company for Canton Drop Forge's failure to submit a timely claim, according to U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond M. Kethledge, who authored the three-judge...

