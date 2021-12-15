What To Know Before New Trademark Final Rules Take Effect

By Amanda Wilcox and Elizabeth Baumhart (December 15, 2021, 2:48 PM EST) -- The final rules implementing the Trademark Modernization Act published on Nov. 17, and take effect on Dec. 18, launching the most significant changes to federal trademark law in almost 30 years. TMA provisions relating to shortened trademark response periods will take effect Dec. 1, 2022, giving the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office; law firms and in-house intellectual property departments; and docketing software providers time to prepare for those changes. Highlights of the TMA include the following amendments to the Lanham Act: New procedures for the expungement and reexamination of trademark registrations based on insufficient use or lack of use; New ground for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS