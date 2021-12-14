Ameren Will Close Coal Plant After Air Quality Permit Ruling

By Clark Mindock (December 14, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- Ameren Corp. on Tuesday announced plans to shutter its St. Louis coal plant rather than invest in court-ordered pollution controls, a decision the company said acknowledges souring public sentiment and the significant deterioration of coal's long-term economic viability. The company told a Missouri federal court that letting it shut down the Rush Island Energy Center instead of complying with a previous order to install the costly boiler upgrades known as flue gas desulfurization would mark a better environmental outcome than that original order could've hoped to achieve. Installing those boiler upgrades would make little economic sense, even though the plant has...

