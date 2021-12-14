George Washington Law Reports Cyberattack During Finals

By Hailey Konnath (December 14, 2021, 10:46 PM EST) -- The George Washington University Law School reported a cyberattack it said affected a third-party vendor the university contracted with to support its academic programs, disclosing the attack just as students take their final exams. In an email to law students, faculty and staff sent Monday, GW Law said the cyberattack affected systems managed by AppointLink and may have exposed directory information. Social Security numbers, dates of birth or home addresses weren't stored in its portal and weren't affected, GW's office of ethics, compliance and privacy said in the email. The incident led to an outage of the law school's course materials...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS