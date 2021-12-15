Get Ready Now For 2022's New Hospice Oversight

By Jody Erdfarb and Maureen Weaver (December 15, 2021, 5:13 PM EST) -- New survey and enforcement regulations for Medicare-certified hospice programs take effect Jan. 1. Issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Service under last month's final rule pursuant to the Consolidated Appropriations Act, this spotlight on hospice survey enforcement comes as no surprise. In recent years, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General has issued reports highlighting quality of care issues among Medicare-certified hospices and recommending more focused enforcement and new penalties for noncompliance. According to the CMS, the purpose of these new regulations is to increase and improve transparency, oversight and enforcement of hospice programs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS