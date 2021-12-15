Watch For Rise In Cross-Border Insolvency Investigations

By Lynne Gregory and Daian Sumner (December 15, 2021, 1:59 PM EST) -- Newton's third law of motion states, "for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction." In the last 21 months, coronavirus has brought unprecedented and dramatic changes to the business world, including extensive remote working, a wide range of government subsidies for private businesses and a modification of the active or direct supervision of employees. While most businesses have shown themselves to be remarkably resilient in the face of these challenges, some problems are beginning to emerge — misuse of government financial assistance schemes and fraudulent behavior of unsupervised employees and directors being among them. Some insolvency regimes had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS