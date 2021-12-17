Albright Transfer Drama Will Keep Eyes On Texas In 2022

By Ryan Davis (December 17, 2021, 2:17 PM EST) -- The concentration of large amounts of patent litigation before Western District of Texas Judge Alan Albright, and the Federal Circuit's repeated criticism of him for hanging onto cases, has made guessing the next moves for the judge and the appeals court in 2022 a patent law parlor game. As of Dec. 15, some 3,843 patent cases had been filed in the U.S. in 2021, and 875 of them, or 23%, were assigned to Judge Albright, according to data from Lex Machina. Patent owners have flocked to Judge Albright's Waco courtroom due to his policies, which they find appealing — such as...

