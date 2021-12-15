Ombudsman Floats £10M Levy Hike Over COVID Complaints

By Martin Croucher (December 15, 2021, 12:55 PM GMT) -- The financial disputes watchdog said on Wednesday that it wants to hike its annual levy on Britain's finance firms to £106 million ($140 million) after receiving 90,000 more complaints than expected last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The ombudsman service has said it received 90,000 more cases than it expected in the last year, as coronavirus brought much of public life to a halt. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) The Financial Ombudsman Service opened a consultation on a proposed £10 million increase in the fees it charges the country's 51,000 authorized financial services businesses, up from £96 million the previous...

