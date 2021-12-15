More Serious Crashes Drive Up Motor Insurance Claims

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (December 15, 2021, 2:26 PM GMT) -- The average cost of motor insurance payouts in the U.K. rose by 6% in the first six months of 2021 with the spike being driven by more serious and more costly accidents such as crashes involving cyclists, an insurance broker has said. Willis Towers Watson said Wednesday that the average motor insurance claim rose between January and July 2021 after seeing unprecedented lows during the pandemic and lockdowns took drivers off the roads. And while rear-end collisions with other motorists remain at lower levels due to changes in driving behavior that came about during the pandemic, the new figures show that...

