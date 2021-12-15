UK Eyes Bringing Forward Hike In State Pension Age

By Martin Croucher (December 15, 2021, 3:03 PM GMT) -- The government is considering bringing forward its planned increases to the state pension age, to cover increased spending from both a growing population and longer life expectancy. The Department for Work and Pensions said Tuesday it would review whether its plans to increase the age at which Britons can claim state retirement benefits could be brought forward, so that the threshold would rise gradually between 2037 and 2039. The age from which Britons can claim state retirement benefits rose last year to 66. The government plans to further increase the age so that by 2046, those born on or after April 1977 will...

