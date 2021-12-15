Ledn Grabs $70M, Plans Bitcoin-Backed Mortgage Service

By Charlie Innis (December 15, 2021, 1:41 PM EST) -- Ledn, a financial services company for digital asset holders, said Wednesday it had raised $70 million in private investments and plans to launch a mortgage product next year that will allow people to use bitcoin as collateral for a loan on a house. Ledn Inc. grabbed $70 million in the Series B funding round and is now valued at $540 million. The fundraise was led by Greenwich, Connecticut-based growth equity firm 10T Holdings, with Golden Tree Asset Management, Raptor Group and FJ Labs joining as new investors, according to the announcement. The Toronto-headquartered company said it will use the fresh capital...

